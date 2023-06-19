Juneteenth 2023: Celebrations in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Communities throughout the city and suburbs are celebrating Juneteenth, the national holiday marking the last enslaved African Americans in the U.S. learning of their emancipation.

The Austin community is hosting a Juneteenth celebration Monday afternoon.

Organizers of the event say the holiday is a way to bring families together to celebrate heritage and history in America and to educate young people about the holiday.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Laramie and Central avenues. The celebration will have food, music and dancing.

Suburban Joliet residents can head to the Joliet Area Historical Museum for a Juneteenth celebration. It's the second annual Juneteenth celebration for the community.

You can register for Juneteenth in Joliet here.

The Pullman Porter Museum is hosting the Paint the Hood Orange block party Monday afternoon. The party will spread from the museum's campus, across the street to Corliss High School and Butler College Prep.

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. with a neighborhood parade at Gately Stadium near 103rd and Cottage Grove. This will be followed by a youth basketball tournament.