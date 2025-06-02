Watch CBS News
Illinois lawmakers introduce resolution marking June 6 Wear Orange Day in honor of Hadiya Pendleton

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois lawmakers introduce resolution marking June 6 as Wear Orange Day
Illinois lawmakers are marking a day in the memory of Hadiya Pendleton.

She was shot and killed at Harsh Park, a block away from King College Prep High School, in 2013. The shooting happened just days after she marched in former President Barack Obama's 2013 Inauguration Day parade.

Lawmakers are designating June 6 as Wear Orange Day.

It would be part of a Gun Violence Awareness Month resolution and recognizing Hadiya nationally.

Senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, and Robin Kelly introduced the resolution on Monday, which is Hadiya Pendleton's 28th birthday.

Orange, also her favorite color, symbolizes safety and has become a rallying cry in Hadiya's honor.

