Judge, wife shot in home in Lafayette, Indiana

A judge and his wife were shot in their home this past weekend in Lafayette, Indiana.

The Indiana Supreme Court said Tippecanoe Superior Court Judge Steve Meyer and his wife, Kim, were shot at their home.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reported the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of Mill Pond Lane in Lafayette.

In a statement, Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush said Judge Meyer and his wife were alive Monday. The state Supreme Court said Judge Meyer was hospitalized and his condition was stabilized.

The shooter was "purportedly still at large" as of Monday, and residents should be in contact with their local sheriff, Justice Rush wrote.

"I worry about the safety of all our judges. As you work to peacefully resolve more than 1 million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe. Any violence against a judge or a judge's family is completely unacceptable. As public servants, you are dedicated to the rule of law," Rush wrote. "I know you join me in praying for Steve and Kim and their speedy recovery. Meantime, please remain vigilant in your own security."

Court cases will go forward in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, where the chief judge has readied the state Supreme Court Office of Judicial Administration to assist.