Judge orders Chicago to refund millions of dollars in overcharges for parking tickets

A Cook County judge has ruled the city of Chicago "systematically overcharged" drivers for parking tickets and other violations for a decade, meaning the city now owes more than $100 million in refunds.

Judge William Sullivan ruled the city repeatedly violated a state law capping penalties for such violations at $250.

His ruling came in a class-action lawsuit filed against the city in 2018 by several drivers who said they were sometimes charged up to $400 for a single parking ticket due to late fees and other penalties.

"Make no mistake, this practice has harmed the most vulnerable people in this city, end of story, and it has spanned now three different administrations, and not a single one has done anything about it," said attorney Jacie Zolna.

The plaintiffs' attorneys said the city is now on the hook for paying back $163 million in fines collected between 2012 and 2022 in excess of the $250 limit set by state law. City attorneys have said they are considering an appeal of the judge's ruling.

In 2017, Zolna's firm reached a $38.75 million settlement with the city over late fees charged for red light camera and speed camera tickets.