Judge denies R. Kelly's appeal to have Chicago case thrown out

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly will face trial in Chicago.

He asked to have the case thrown out, one day after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison in New York.

The charges here include child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice. A judge denied Kelly's appeal.