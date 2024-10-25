Man sentenced to 47 years in deadly "Walking Man" arson attack

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was sentenced to 47 years in prison in an arson attack that killed a man known as Chicago's "Walking Man" in 2022.

Joseph Kromelis, known as Chicago's "Walking Man," died, months after he was set on fire while sleeping in River North. Kromelis suffered burns over 40% of his body, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The attack happened around 3 a.m. on May 25. Police said the 75-year-old Kromelis was lying on the ground when another man, identified as Joseph Guardia, approached him, poured a flammable liquid on him, set him on fire, and ran off.

Guardia, 27, of Melrose Park, was charged with first-degree murder and arson in the attack on Kromelis. This week, Guardia pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Kromelis was known for his signature long hair and mustache. He was often seen wearing a sport coat. Chicagoans who had seen him frequently roaming the city's streets for decades affectionately called him "The Walking Man." Some say he reminded them of George Harrison, others of Yanni.