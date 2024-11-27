Chicago Public Library employee charged with uploading dozens of child pornography videos

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Public Library employee has been arrested for uploading dozens of child pornography videos, including from work.

Jose L. Rodriguez, 56, has been charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography. Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday by the Chicago Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

At his first court appearance on Wednesday, a judge ordered him held at Cook County Jail until he faces trial, ruling he poses a threat to public safety.

Prosecutors said his Google account was used to upload dozens of videos containing child pornography. He also had child pornography on two phones and USB drives.

Jose L. Rodriguez, a Chicago Public Library employee, is charged with uploading dozens of videos of child pornography from home and work. Chicago Police

The videos included footage of a baby being sexually assaulted.

In seeking to have him held in jail, prosecutors said he uploaded the videos from home, so placing him on electronic monitoring and home confinement would be ineffective at stopping him from repeating his crimes.

Prosecutors also said evidence suggested he uploaded child pornography from the public library where he works, and that there would be no effective way to monitor his devices if he were allowed to remain free.

Rodriguez is due back in court on Dec. 17.