Man charged in November 2024 shooting at Arlington Heights hotel

A Wisconsin man has been charged with shooting another man during a fight at a hotel in Chicago's northwest suburbs last year.

Jonathan Caston, 22, of Kenosha, has been charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting at the Red Roof Inn at 22 W. Alongquin Rd. on Nov. 1, 2024.

Jonathan Caston Arlington Heights Police

Arlington Heights police said, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the hotel, and found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators determined the shooting was the result of a fight between to groups of people renting rooms on separate floors of the hotel.

After an argument involving several people in front of the victim's room, Caston got a gun from a car in the parking lot and returned wearing a hoodie to conceal his face.

The argument escalated into a physical fight, and Caston pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the chest. A woman involved in the dispute also suffered a graze wound in the shooting.

Caston fled the scene in a white sedan, and police said surveillance videos, license plate reader data, and statements from witnesses helped identify Caston as the gunman.

He was arrested on Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, where he was in court for an unrelated gun charge.

When questioned by police, Caston allegedly admitted his involvement in the shooting.

He was due to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.