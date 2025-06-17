Jonas Brothers moving Wrigley Field tour stop to new venue

The Jonas Brothers are moving their Chicago tour stop out of the city and into the suburbs this summer.

The band's "Hometown Tour" was originally scheduled to perform at Wrigley Field on August 26.

The Cubs website states, "This concert has been canceled."

The August 26 show will ow take place at the Credit 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois, according to an announcement on Instagram on Sunday. The updated tour schedule also includes new show dates and cities.

It is not clear whether presale tickets purchased for the Wrigley Field show will be refunded or transferred.

Fans with presale tickets shared concerns about Ticketmaster not accepting tickets sold through the original vendor, which some have said is the Major League Baseball website. Fans in Washington, D.C., reported similar concerns due to a venue switch.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Wrigley Field stadium organizers for more information on ticket transfers.

The band said this tour will kick off their new album while celebrating "20 years of making music together." Special guests joining the tour include "Marshmello," "The All-American Rejects," and "Boys Like Girls."

Tickets for the "Hometown Tour" go on sale on Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m.