CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Jonas Brothers are coming to the Illinois State Fair this summer.

The trio is scheduled to perform on August 15 in Springfield at the Fairgrounds.

The 2024 fair runs from August 8 to August 18.

Tickets go on sale on March 16 at 10 a.m.