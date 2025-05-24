Will County and ShareFest host food annual giveaway in Joliet
If you're in the Joliet area and in need of a little help with groceries, there's an event for you on Saturday.
Will County and ShareFest Will County are hosting their annual free drive-thru food giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon at the Will County Office Building located at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.
Registration in advance is required, and appointments are available in 10-minute increments at sharefestwillcounty.org.
Anyone attending should enter the Will County Office Building parking lot from Scott Street. Volunteers will help line up vehicles and load up groceries.