Will County and ShareFest host food annual giveaway in Joliet

Will County and ShareFest host drive-thru food giveaway in Joliet
If you're in the Joliet area and in need of a little help with groceries, there's an event for you on Saturday.

Will County and ShareFest Will County are hosting their annual free drive-thru food giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon at the Will County Office Building located at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

Registration in advance is required, and appointments are available in 10-minute increments at sharefestwillcounty.org.

Anyone attending should enter the Will County Office Building parking lot from Scott Street. Volunteers will help line up vehicles and load up groceries.

