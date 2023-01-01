Three charged after fleeing traffic stop, crashing stolen vehicle, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Three men are facing charges after police say they fled a traffic stop in a stolen truck, crashed, and ran from the vehicle.

D'Amonta Barber, 23, of Joliet, is charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts fleeing and eluding a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer. Police say he was driving the vehicle.

Sean Bates, 24, of Richton Park, and Isiah Requena, 22, of Plainfield, are both charged with obstructing a peace officer. Both were released on I-bonds, or personal recognizance bonds.

According to the Joliet Police Department, officers around 3 p.m. on Saturday located a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been reported stolen from Bolingbrook. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Essington Road and Fiday Road.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle "due to the reckless manner in which the driver was operating the truck," according to a release from the department.

Shortly later the vehicle crashed at Northeast Frontage Road and Fiday Road.

Police determined multiple people had fled the vehicle and began a search with a drone and K9. Police then located and arrested Barber, Requena and Bates in a neighborhood northeast of the crash.

Police say Barber was the driver of the vehicle and was in possession of Alprazolam pills at the time of his arrest.

All three suspects were hospitalized and treated for minor injuries from the crash before being taken to the Joliet Police Department.

Officers also recovered a loaded 9mm handgun that had also been reported stolen. Possession of the handgun remains under investigation, police say