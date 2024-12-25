Joliet man arrested after punching sister in front of officers investigating shooting

Joliet, Ill (CBS) — A man is in custody after punching a family member in the face in front of police who were investigating a shooting incident in Joliet, Illinois, on Christmas Eve.

Police said Arties Titus, 26, of Joliet, was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for domestic battery and a Will County warrant.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Spring Leaf Drive for a report of a person shot. Arriving officers found a woman, 27, on the floor of a garage with a single gunshot wound to her left calf. Other individuals in the garage refused to cooperate and became confrontational with officers.

The woman was taken to St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, where her injury was considered non-life threatening.

The shooting was believed to have taken place during a disturbance in the garage between family members, and the victim may not have been the intended target, police said. The victim did not wish to cooperate further after providing an initial statement to officers.

During the shooting investigation, numerous family members continued to cause a disturbance between each other. That's when Titus was placed into custody after he punched his 25-year-old sister in the face while in the presence of officers. It was determined that he held an active Will County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on previous disorderly conduct charges.

No further information was immediately available.