Sara Tenenbaum
Dramatic rescue from Joliet apartment fire caught on body cam video
Joliet police released body cam video that shows a dramatic rescue at a burning apartment building in the southwest suburbs Tuesday.

Seven people were injured when the building at 115 Essington Road caught fire. They arrived to find flames shooting out of the building and heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Joliet police and firefighters rushed to save a family trapped on their third-floor balcony. In the body cam video you can see a man hit the ground after jumping from the balcony, though he appears to be OK.

Rescuers then scale a ladder to save a little girl.

After grabbing her, you can see them go back to get the girl's mother down the ladder.  The video then shows them going back into the burning building evacuate any residents still inside.

Only minor injuries were reported and all residents of the apartment building are accounted for. The Joliet Office of Emergency and Disaster Management is working with the residents who have been displaced. 

