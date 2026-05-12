Joliet Central High School temporarily locked down after threat later deemed unfounded
Joliet Central High School and the nearby Transitions and Pathways campuses were briefly placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning as police investigated a threat that turned out to be bogus.
At 11:42 a.m., the Joliet Police Department received a call regarding a threat outside of the school.
The school was placed on temporary lockdown while police investigated.
After determining there was no credible threat, the lockdown was lifted by 12:25 p.m., according to Jolit Township High School District 204.
Police said, as a precaution, extra officers will remain at the school until students are dismissed for the day.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Joliet police at 815-724-3020. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.