Johnson joining CFD to rededicate 40-year-old mural to fallen firefighters

Johnson to join CFD for rededication ceremony of 40-year-old mural

Johnson to join CFD for rededication ceremony of 40-year-old mural

Johnson to join CFD for rededication ceremony of 40-year-old mural

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters and the City of Chicago are making sure they never forget our fallen heroes.

On Sunday, Mayor Brandon Johnson will join the department to re-dedicate a mural that's nearly 40 years old.

The mural at Fireman's Park honors three firefighters who died while fighting an arson fire in 1985.

After decades of decay, the art has finally been restored and updated.

The rededication will be at 12:30 p.m. at the park located in Logan Square.