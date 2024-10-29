Chicago mayor to propose property tax hike to close $1 billion budget gap

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Brandon Johnson will announce his new budget proposal on Wednesday and, with it, his plan to try to bridge an almost $1 billion budget gap.

CBS News Chicago learned the mayor may backtrack on one of his most popular campaign promises to do so.

Johnson promised not to raise property taxes, but some aldermen are getting one-on-one briefings from the mayor's team, who said that is the way forward. It was unclear as of Tuesday just how much that increase could be.

"I'm the only candidate for mayor who won't raise your property taxes," Johnson said in a campaign ad.

That promise, sources told CBS News Chicago, seems to be on track to last only one year.

At last year's budget address to City Council members, Johnson touted new investments including the relaunching of the city's Department of Environment, adding a Department of Technology and Innovation, and proposing almost $5 million more for mental health services.

This year, the mayor will try to balance a budget with a nearly $1 billion deficit with a proposed property tax increase. His team briefed some aldermen on the idea, but not others ahead of his budget address to the City Council on Wednesday.

It's unclear just how much property taxes would be increased.

"He doesn't seem to have a lot of serious cost-saving measures in mind, and so he has to do that through new revenue, and a billion-dollar property tax increase ... he couldn't get that past City Council," said David Greising, president of the Better Government Association.

Greising noted the automatic property tax increase former Mayor Lori Lightfoot left for Johnson, which was tied to inflation. He declined to implement it.

"That would have brought in extra revenue that the city could have used last year, could have maybe rolled over into this year and so that wasn't available to him" Greising said.

Johnson has tried to establish new sources of revenue, like a tax on properties sold for more than $1 million, but that was voted down.

Experts say a property tax alone, though, wouldn't be enough to close the budget gap. Johnson is expected to say more on Wednesday about how he plans to close that deficit and get a majority of City Council members on board by the end of the year.