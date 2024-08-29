Chicago faces $982 million budget shortfall for 2025, Mayor Brandon Johnson says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is projecting a $982 million city budget shortfall for 2025, nearly double the spending gap he faced in his first year in office, thanks to rising personnel costs, drops in some key tax revenues, and expiring one-time budget solutions he relied on to balance the 2024 budget.

"The size of the budget gap is significant. It's going to require decisions that will speak to our overall collective desire to build an economy that works for working people. There will be sacrifices that will be made," Johnson told reporters of the city's budget forecast Wednesday afternoon.

While plugging a $982 million budget gap could prove daunting, it's not the biggest shortfall the city has faced in recent years. Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot faced a projected $1.2 billion shortfall for 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the city's finances.

Johnson declined to say if he would raise property taxes, authorize legalizing video gambling in Chicago, or approve placing slot machines at the city's airports as ways to raise new revenue to balance the budget for 2025. He also would not rule out the possibility of layoffs or a hiring freeze.

"There are a number of options that we'll explore. What we're working to safeguard against is harm to constituents, to everyday people," he said. "We're working to provide as soft of a landing as possible."

Last year, Johnson plugged a $538 million budget gap for 2024 without layoffs or tax increases, but relied a great deal on one-time financial fixes, including declaring a surplus of tax increment financing funds, and rolling over a $50 million budget surplus from 2023.

In addition to rising costs for city employee salaries and pensions, the mayor's budget team pointed to dropping revenue from two key tax sources as key factors in the $982 million projected shortfall for next year.

Budget Director Annette Guzman said the city is expecting continued drop in revenue from the personal property replacement tax – a tax on corporations collected by the state and passed on to local governments. The city saw a drop of $169 million in revenue from that tax in 2024, and is expecting an even bigger drop in 2025.

The Chicago Board of Education also recently approved a Chicago Public Schools budget plan that does not include a $175 million payment for pensions for nonteaching staff at the district, a cost the city once covered, but that CPS had paid for over the last four years until now, and Johnson's budget team isn't expecting the district to cover that cost for 2025.

Another factor putting pressure on the city's budget for next year is ongoing contract talks with the union for the city's firefighters and paramedics, who have gone more than three years without a new contract.

The mayor's budget team remains in contract talks with Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 on a deal that would provide firefighters and paramedics with raises and three years of back pay, but Johnson declined to go into specifics on how much they are expecting that will cost.

"Clearly there's going to be an increase. Our workforce, they deserve it," Johnson said.

While the mayor and his budget team would not yet reveal how they plan to balance the budget for 2025, Johnson said they want to minimize any potential cuts to city services.

"This budget gap presents us with a challenge, but it does certainly present us with an opportunity to transform the structure of our budget to ensure that, again, working people in this city can ultimately thrive," Johnson said.

The city's budget projections for next year include $150 million in spending to provide beds and other services to thousands of migrants staying in city-run shelters, but the mayor's budget team said the cost of the city's migrant mission is not a factor in the expected shortfall for 2025, noting the city has budgeted $220 million for migrants in 2024.

The mayor's budget team will begin holding meetings with various city departments next month to begin preparing Johnson's budget plan for 2025. He will present his spending plan to the City Council in mid-October.