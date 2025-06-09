John Roberson, Mayor Brandon Johnson's COO, is leaving City Hall

Another high-ranking member of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration is exiting City Hall.

City Chief Operating Officer John Roberson is leaving the Mayor's office to take a job with the Obama Foundation.

"I want to thank John Roberson for his dedication and service to our city over these past two years," Mayor Johnson said in a news release. "I wish him the best of luck as he continues to serve our city in his new role at the Obama Foundation."

Roberson has been in the mayor's inner circle since the start of his term.

"I want to thank Mayor Johnson for the opportunity to serve. It has been an honor to work every day for a Mayor who is committed to transforming our city," Roberson said in the release. "As I look forward to my next chapter, I want to express my gratitude to all the City workers and leaders who worked with us over these past two years to make our city a better place."

Roberson's departure leaves Mayor Johnson with yet another hole to fill. In addition to filling Roberson's vacant position, Johnson needs to pick new leaders for the Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Transit Authority, and the Chicago Housing Authority.