John Mulaney announces new tour stop at Wisconsin State Fair

Comedian John Mulaney announced a new stop at the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair this summer.

The Chicago native will bring his "Mister Whatever" tour to the state fair's Bank Five Nune Main Stage on Wednesday, August 12.

Wisconsin State Fair tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. The fair runs from August 6 to 16.

Mulaney is making comedy history in Chicago this summer. He will be the first comedian to headline a show at Wrigley Field, which is set for July 11.

Mulaney grew up in the Lincoln Park neighborhood and attended Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep for high school.