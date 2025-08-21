John Legend shares connection to Ravinia Festival ahead of weekend performance

Singer-songwriter John Legend will take the stage at Ravinia this weekend for two nights of performances.

He performs on Saturday and Sunday night in Highland Park. Legend is no stranger to the concert venue and says he's performed there so many times he's lost count.

"I think everybody that's from Chicago and from the area knows, there's nothing like summertime in Chicago, and Ravinia has such a special place in my heart, because we've had so many incredible shows there."

Legend says he also loves the atmosphere of Ravinia where families and friends come together to enjoy outdoor picnics and live music.

The shows this weekend are a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Legend's album "Get Lifted."

He says he'll perform every song from the album and tell stories about the significance of Chicago to the album.

Legend also shared, he's working on new music and expects to release a new album early next year.

"I love working on new music, it gives you a chance to reinvent yourself every time, every album is new material, a chance to redefine yourself, and I always approach each album believing my next album should be my best album of my career."

Doors open at 5 p.m., with show time at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available.