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Fallen CPD officer John Bartholomew added to Gold Star Families Memorial wall

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

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Special honors tonight for a Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty.

Loved ones unveiled the name of Officer John Bartholomew, now enshrined on the wall at the Gold Star Families Memorial.

Officer Bartholomew was killed in the line of duty by a gunman at Swedish Hospital in April.

Following the memorial, the names of fallen Chicago police officers were read aloud during Wednesday night's service inside Soldier Field.

City leaders and family members joined together for the annual candlelight vigil paying tribute to more than 600 officers. 

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