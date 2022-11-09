Joffrey Ballet and Chicago Symphony Orchestra reunite for second collaboration

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For just the second time since 2019, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Joffrey Ballet are teaming up on the stage, with three days of performances at the Symphony Center.

The show features two ballets by internationally famous choreographers Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Cathy Marston, and music conducted by Baroque specialist Harry Bicket.

Joffrey artistic director Ashley Wheater said the show's power is the combination of the orchestra with the dancers.

"I think that it is such an impactful, emotional performance for the audience; and also both for dancers and musicians - that they really get to see each other, and what each other is doing. But our audience is able to look at the stage, and see and hear this beautiful orchestra and this beautiful dancing," Wheater said.

Performances will include the music of Richard Wagner's "Siegfried Idyll," with ballet dancing inspired by Marston's reflections on living in Switzerland for a time with her family.

Lopez Ochoa's choreography will be paired with music from Jean-Philippe Rameau's 1745 comedic opera, "Platée," about a water nymph and the king of the gods.

Bicket also will lead the orchestra in the music of Maurice Ravel's "Le tombeau de Couperin" and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Symphony No. 34."

Performances start Thursday and run through Saturday. You can find more information on the Chicago Symphony Orchestra website.