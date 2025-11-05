Tryon-Shoyinka gets fresh start after being added to Bears defense

Cole Kmet was knocked out of Sunday's win against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concussion, while D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson didn't even play.

In a positive sign, all three offensive players returned to practice, in addition to the newest player on defense after Tuesday's trade deadline.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is excited about the opportunity to start fresh in Chicago and to join the team that leads the league in takeaways with 19 on the season.

"That's what defense is all about ... [thumps chest] … you feel that, that's what it's about," he said. "It's an amazing opportunity. Go out and play amazing defense with some of these dudes on defense. We all trying to get to that next game. We got a lot in front of us, but it's one game at a time right now. I'm just trying to find my identity with this team and fit in where I can."

The newly acquired defensive end was splitting reps on defense and special teams with the Browns this season, but the Bears feel he's a player who will help an improving pass rush.

"I feel really good about the move we made, and I think our guys will step up as we get going here in the second half of the season here," coach Ben Johnson said. "I think sweat is starting to come on, I thought Book had a good start there to the second half with that first game, so I think we're going to be in a pretty good spot here up front."

General manager Ryan Poles did speak to the media off-camera about the trade deadline, saying they turned every stone to find answers, and liked Tryon-Shoyinka's length and athleticism.

His role Sunday against the Giants is still being determined at practice this week.