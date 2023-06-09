Jiménez hits go-ahead HR, White Sox go deep 4 times to beat Yankees 6-5 in DH opener

Eloy Jiménez hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning off Michael King, and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-5 in the opener of a doubleheader Thursday to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games.

After Wednesday's game was postponed by Major League Baseball because of hazardous air quality from Canadian wildfires, conditions in the Bronx had improved by first pitch Thursday. According to the website IQAir, the air quality was graded 142 before the game began and dropped to 127 about an hour in. An AQI ranging from 101-150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Jake Burger hit a two-run homer off Yankees starter Luis Severino before Luis Robert Jr. and Yoán Moncada also went deep against the right-hander.

Robert, who entered in an 8-for-40 skid, had three hits. He doubled in the seventh before Jiménez drove the next pitch from King (1-2) into the New York bullpen in right-center for a two-run shot that gave Chicago a 6-5 lead.

Willie Calhoun drove in three runs for the Yankees, who played their first game since putting slugger Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list with a sprained and bruised right big toe. Calhoun hit an RBI single and a two-run homer off starter Lance Lynn.

Kyle Higashioka had an RBI double, and Oswaldo Cabrera hit an RBI single that gave the Yankees a 5-4 lead in the fifth.

Severino tied a career high by serving up three homers for the fourth time overall and second consecutive start. He allowed four runs and six hits in five innings.

Lynn permitted five runs and eight hits in five innings. Gregory Santos (2-0) pitched a 1-2-3 sixth for the win.

Joe Kelly and Reynaldo López tossed a hitless inning apiece. Kendall Graveman earned his sixth save by getting Anthony Rizzo to ground into a game-ending double play with two on.

Burger hit a 421-foot homer in the second into the Chicago bullpen in left-center for a 2-0 lead. After the Yankees tied it on Higashioka's RBI double and Calhoun's run-scoring single, the White Sox regained the lead in the third.

Robert opened the inning by hitting a fastball onto the netting above Monument Park behind the center-field fence, and Moncada reached the right-field seats two batters later. Chicago held the lead until Calhoun launched a two-run homer in the fourth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Judge said the swelling in his toe is decreasing and he opted against using a walking boot. … LHP Nestor Cortes (rotator cuff strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 5. LHP Matt Krook was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... LHP Carlos Rodón (back) is expected to throw two more simulated games before going on a minor league rehab assignment. He threw 20 pitches against hitters Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Chicago RHP Mike Clevinger (3-3, 4.13 ERA) opposes New York rookie right-hander Randy Vásquez (0-1, 3.86) in the second game. Vásquez was set to make his second major league start.

