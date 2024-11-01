Jewish community in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood on edge, but determined after shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than a week ago, police said a man opened fire on a Jewish man heading to synagogue in the West Ridge neighborhood—and now, the suspect is facing hate crime and terrorism charges.

In the wake of the chain of events, efforts are afoot to step up security in the neighborhood.

As the sun set in West Ridge, or West Rogers Park, services began for the weekly Jewish observance of Shabbat.

At 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning last week, a 39-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while walking to synagogue in the 2600 block of West Farwell Avenue.

"Everybody is on edge," said Yossi Borenstein. "Everybody is concerned."

On Friday evening, many were taking that same walk to synagogue.

"We're relieved that the victim is OK, and definitely shaken at the same time," said Rabbi Micah Greenland, International Director of the National Conference of Synagogue Youth, or NCSY.

Rabbi Greenland lives in West Rogers Park. He said while unnerved, he fully expects his community to respond with unity—which includes the tradition of walking to synagogue.

"I don't expect this community to back down in any respect," Greenland said. "I think everybody who I know who goes to synagogue on a typical Shabbat is going to go this week too."

Several synagogues in West Ridge are surrounded by bollards to prevent cars from crashing in, and there is a noticeable security presence.

The nonprofit Community Security Service trains volunteers to protect their own congregations.

"Nobody knows better who belongs and who doesn't belong," said Richard Priem, who0 runs Community Security Service.

Priem said unfortunately, the demand for his services is increasing.

"I find it very encouraging to see so many members of our community who are saying, in light of these new threats—in light of these high levels of antisemitism—I'm going to dedicate my time, my person, to keep my family; to keep my friends safe," said Priem.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, had already faced six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery in the Saturday incident. On Thursday, Police Supt. Larry Snelling announced Abdallahi also has been charged with one felony count of terrorism and one felony count of a hate crime.

Abdallahi is charged with shooting of the man who was on his way to synagogue, and subsequently, opening fire on police and paramedics.

After first responders arrived at the scene, the suspect is alleged to have opened fire on them and struck an ambulance. No officers or paramedics were hit. Chicago Police officers returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Earlier this week, police had said there was not sufficient evidence to bring hate crime charges against Abdallahi, but Snelling said further investigation has since determined Abdallahi targeted the victim because he was Jewish.

Snelling said, because Abdallahi is still in the hospital after being shot by police, detectives have been unable to question him, but were able to sift through evidence on his phone indicating he was specifically targeting Chicago's Jewish community.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they first encountered the Mauritanian native last March near San Diego.

"This is the most jarring incident that has happened in the West Rogers Park community to date," Greenland said.

Rabbi Greenland said the shooting victim plans on attending synagogue on Saturday.