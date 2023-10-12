Jewish communities holding mourner's kaddish in Chicago honoring Israelis, Palestinians

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Local Jewish communities will hold a mourner's ceremony to honor Israelis and Palestinians killed during the conflict.

The group IfNotNow will recite a Mourner's Kaddish - a prayer typically recited during the mourning period after the death of a loved one. They will also read the names of victims from both regions and sing prayers for peace.

The group will be joined by Representative Abdelnasser Rashid and other community leaders.

The ceremony will begin at 5:15 p.m. at the AIDS Garden near Belmont Harbor.