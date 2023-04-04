Watch CBS News
Jesús 'Chuy' García announces death of daughter

CHICAGO (CBS)-- U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" García announced the death of his 28-year-old daughter Rosa.

"Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28. We are completely heartbroken," Garcia said in a written statement." Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system. We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her."

The family is asking for privacy during this time. 

First published on April 4, 2023 / 8:28 AM

