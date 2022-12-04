Jesse White holds coat and sock giveaway in final public appearance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is the end of an era. Saturday, in his final public appearance, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White decided to share the warmth.

"I believe that when you come to this world, it's important to give back," he said. "And every day you must do something good for someone."

With nearly 25 years in office and almost haf a century in public service, White is stepping away from public life.

On Saturday he held a coat and sock giveaway at the community center that bears his name, handing out 500 coats adn 200 pairs of socks to people in need.

There was also a performance from the Jesse White Tumblers.

White said although he is leaving politics, he is not giving up philanthropy and will continue to work to serve the community.