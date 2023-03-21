Watch CBS News
4 firefighters injured after collapse during house fire in Jeffrey Manor

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A firefighter was rescued after the second floor of a house collapsed during a fire in Jeffrey Manor early Tuesday morning. 

The firefighters were responding to a fire at a home in the 2200 block of East 100th Street when the second floor collapsed.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed all firefighters got out of the fire. Four firefighters were taken to local hospitals, and CFD said they do not appear to be seriously injured. 

One other person refused treatment. 

Firefighters are working to put out hotspots. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

CTA's 15 Jeffery bus has been temporarily rerouted due to the fire. 

