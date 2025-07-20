Watch CBS News
Jeep stolen from Chicago Police Department HQ parking lot

By John Odenthal

Chicago police late Sunday were looking for a crew of car thieves who stole a Jeep from the parking lot of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters.

At 7:19 a.m., the thieves jumped the security gate at CPD headquarters, at 3510 S. Michigan Ave. in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said the thieves broke into and stole the black Jeep sport-utility vehicle, and then escaped by smashing through the security gate.

There was no word late Sunday on how the security lapse happened.

