Thousands of dollars of jewelry stolen from Chicago JCPenney store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thousands of dollars were stolen from a JCPenney store on Chicago's Southwest Side early Monday morning.

Police haven't said exactly how much was stolen, but initial reports indicated as much as $200,000 in jewelry was taken.

The burglary took place at Ford City Mall near 79th and Cicero Avenue, in the West Lawn neighborhood, around 4:30 a.m. Police said one person broke in through the store's glass doors, smashed the glass cases, and took off with merchandise.

The inside of the store appeared normal during business hours except for two smashed jewelry cases that were taped up and empty.

Richard Kling, a clinical professor of law at Chicago-Kent College of Law, said this was just the latest in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries that have happened all across Chicago in recent weeks.

"People are desperate," Kling said. "They want things. They see things on TV that you and I may be able to afford to buy and they're not able to afford to buy it. So they decide they want to take it. I think part of it is the educational system. I think part of it is parental control."

JCPenny's corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the burglary.

No arrests have been made.