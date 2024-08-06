Pritzker hails Harris' pick of Walz as VP running mate. "Harris once again has proven her leadership"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who was one of several contenders vetted to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the race for the White House, hailed her choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to join her on the Democratic ticket.

"Governor Tim Walz is a proven leader who brings to public service the big heart and hard work of a Midwesterner. His unwavering commitment to improving the lives of working families and to lifting up the most vulnerable is why I'm so excited he will be the Democratic Party's nominee for Vice President," Pritzker said in a statement. "Tim is a friend and fellow Midwestern governor, and I've been proud to serve alongside him. Vice President Kamala Harris once again has proven her leadership by choosing someone our party and the nation can be proud of."

Four sources tell CBS News Harris has tapped Walz, the two-term Democratic governor of Minnesota, to be her running mate heading into November's election.

News of the pick comes two weeks after President Biden ended his reelection campaign, prompting the Democratic Party to quickly coalesce around the vice president.

Pritzker was one of several Democratic leaders the Harris campaign vetted as a potential running mate before she decided on Walz.

Multiple sources familiar with the process tell CBS News that Pritzker was among those who had at least two Zoom interviews with the team on the Harris campaign responsible for vetting potential running mates.

On Sunday, Harris interviewed the top contenders to be her running mate, including Walz, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly in person in Washington. She also met with other candidates in person and virtually.

While Harris didn't pick Pritzker as her running mate, he said he is "fully committed to electing the Harris-Walz ticket."

"I will do everything I can to ensure victory in November for Democrats up and down the ballot here in Illinois and across the country."