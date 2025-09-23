Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker orders state agencies to find 4% in budget cuts for next year

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued an executive order instructing state agencies to find up to 4% of their budget that can be cut next year as a result of President Trump's budget bill.

The governor's office said the agencies must identify up to 4% of their general funds appropriations for the 2026 fiscal year to reserve "in order to mitigate the impact of Trump's disastrous economic policies while working to maintain core services."

The order also instructs agencies to limit non-essential spending, purchases and travel, to review their hiring decisions and prioritize only essential roles, and to propose program changes or appropriations transfers if their review of their budgets reveal shortfalls.

Pritzker has ordered the agencies to submit progress reports to his office and the Governor's Office of Management and Budget within 30 days.

The order does not impact obligations like pension payments, K-12 education funding, and offices outside of the governor's authority like legislative or judicial offices.

The governor's office says the "Big Beautiful Bill" and Mr. Trump's tariffs are affecting the state's economy and fiscal stability, citing disruptions to the state's agriculture sector, cuts to Medicaid and Affordable Care Act coverage that will raise health care premiums, federally-mandated tax cuts for the wealthy, cuts to the State Nutrition Assistance Program and a cooling labor market as facts influencing his decision to issue this executive order.