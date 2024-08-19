JB Pritzker hints at possible run for third term as Illinois governor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker teased the possibility of running for a third term in office on Monday as he helped kick off the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Speaking at the first Illinois delegation breakfast at the DNC, the governor joked that his wife, Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker, would ultimately make the final decision on whether to run for another term.

"I'm not suggesting that I want to try to beat Jim Thompson's 14-year record," Pritzker said, referring to the state's longest-serving governor, a Republican who served from 1977 to 1991. "My wife's not here, and I don't want anybody talking to her about this, but she is my term limit, so if all of you want to talk to her and convince her one way or another, by the way, you're welcome to do that."

Pritzker noted that by the time he completes his second term in office, he'll be the longest-serving Democratic governor in Illinois history.

Only three other Democratic governors have been elected to two terms, and none have finished their second term. Henry Horner died in office during his second term, Otto Kerner Jr. resigned to accept an appointment as a federal judge, and Rod Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office after he was indicted on corruption charges.

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth are among the top Democrats urging Pritzker to run again in 2026.

"I think it means stability. I think it means continued progress. We would continue to move Illinois forward," Welch, a Democrat from Hillside, said of a potential third term for Pritzker. "I've had an opportunity to kind of lobby his wife a few times and say, 'Hey, I'd love for him to go for a third term.' I think I got a smile, and a wink, and an okay that he could do that. So I'm certainly hoping that he continues to be our governor."

Duckworth praised Pritzker for supporting legislation to protect reproductive rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and for gradually raising the minimum wage in Illinois to $15 an hour by next year. She also credited him with getting Illinois' financial house in order.

"We've had six balanced budgets and nine credit upgrades under this governor," Duckworth said. "He's been a real partner to me."

Pritzker was vetted as a potential running mate to Vice President Kamala Harris before she picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to join her on the Democratic ticket for the White House.