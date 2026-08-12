4th tornado confirmed in Oswego, Illinois, from Tuesday severe weather outbreak; Monee tornado upgraded to EF-2

The National Weather Service has confirmed a fourth tornado touched down during the severe weather outbreak in Illinois and Indiana Tuesday.

The latest confirmed tornado was an EF-0 that touched down in Oswego, Illinois, during the first warning of the day around 10:15 a.m.

EF-0 tornadoes have winds between 65 and 85 mph.

The NWS confirmed three other tornadoes, all in Chiago's south suburbs, in the immediate aftermath of the storms. An EF-1 tornado touched down in southern Cook County near Oak Forest and Flossmoor. Another was in northeast Will County, which includes the Mokena area, and was also an EF-1 tornado.

EF-1 tornadoes have winds between 86 and 110 mph.

The NWS also upgraded one of the tornadoes it confirmed Tuesday, which touched down in Will County near Crete and Monee and stayed on the ground all the way to Crown Point, Indiana. Wednesday afternoon, NWS officials upgraded that tornado from EF-1 to EF-2, with winds between 111 and 135 mph.

The National Weather Service remains on site in Illinois and Indiana surveying storm damage and looking to identify any other tornadoes.

Cleanup continued Wednesday as hundreds of thousands of people remain without power.