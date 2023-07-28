Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson hopes for contract extension

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson isn't holding out of camp.

But as CBS 2's Jori Parys reported from Halas Hall, he is still holding out hope that he'll get a contract extension like tight end Cole Kmet just received.

Johnson has made it no secret that he wants to remain a Chicago Bear as he is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

"I feel like it's something that, you wait your turn," he said. "Everyone's situation is different too. I mean Cole and his situation isn't necessarily my situation. Whatever my numbers are, they're going to be my numbers."

And Johnson feels that number is being earned each practice entering his fourth year in the NFL.

"I still got a lot to earn. I still feel like I got a lot to prove," he said. "It's not like I'm this person who's been First-Team All-Pro for three years in a row and don't have a contract. So I definitely got to do my part better and come out here each and every day and work and whatever comes from that, comes from that."

Johnson missed the final three games of last season with rib and finger injuries, finishing with 28 total tackles and seven passes defended in 11 starts. He feels his stats have never told the full story.

"I'm a reality guy and I can look at the All-Pro list and I ain't on there," he said. "But I still believe in myself 100%."

Johnson said while he hopes to secure a contract extension as soon as possible, he would 100% be comfortable playing without one at the start of the season. He is simply looking forward to playing with what he feels is a really good team entering year two for head coach Matt Eberflus.