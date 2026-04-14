Man sentenced to nearly 6 years for attempted carjacking of off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy and his family

A Chicago man has been sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for his role in trying to carjack an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy and his family in 2023 in south suburban Dolton.

Javon Stingley, 28, of Midlothian, pleaded guilty in federal court in December to one count of attempted carjacking. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis sentenced him to 5 years and 10 months in prison.

Federal prosecutors said Stingley and two other men – 23-year-old Michael Banks, of Chicago, and 34-year-old Joseph Smith, of Hammond, Indiana – approached an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy who was standing next to his Dodge Challenger at a gas station in Dolton on Feb. 19, 2023, and demanded his vehicle.

One of the would-be carjackers told the victim, "I'll shoot you, don't move," and removed the deputy's gun from his waistband.

The deputy's wife and children were in the car at the time, but got out before the carjackers started to get inside.

The three then abandoned their attempt to carjack the deputy, got back in their own vehicle, and drove off.

Banks admitted to his role in the same carjacking attempt in November when he pleaded guilty to three other carjackings. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Smith has pleaded not guilty in the attempted carjacking of the sheriff's deputy and a number of other carjackings, and is awaiting trial.