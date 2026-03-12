Illinois man charged with sending threats to federal judges in Texas and Florida

A man from Chicago's north suburbs has been charged with threatening federal judges in Texas and Florida.

James Lebuhn, 65, of Libertyville, has been charged with two counts of mailing a threatening communication.

According to the charges filed in federal court in Chicago, Lebuhn sent threatening messages to federal judges in Amarillo, Texas, and Fort Pierce, Florida, in March 2025.

The charges do not provide any details of the threats contained in the letters, but accuse Lebuhn of sending the letters "for the purpose of making a true threat, and knowing the communication would be viewed as a true threat, and recklessly disregarding a substantial risk that the others would regard the communication as a threat."

An arraignment hearing for Lebuhn has been scheduled for March 26.