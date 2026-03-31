James Beard Awards ceremony to be held in Chicago through 2028

The James Beard Awards ceremonies recognizing chefs and other standouts in the food world will be held in Chicago through 2028, the city's tourism marketing organization announced Tuesday.

The James Beard Awards were first held in Chicago in 2015. They have recognized excellence in America's food culture since 1990.

The extension of the James Beard Awards' Chicago run was announced at a ceremony at The Wellsley, an event space at 504 N. Wells St., on Tuesday morning. The ceremony also revealed the 2026 Restaurant and Chef Award nominees, as well as the nominees for Achievement Awards.

"Illinois hosts one of the most dynamic and diverse food scenes in the world, with a growing number of restaurants and chefs using their culinary skills to cultivate community and bring international interest to the table," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release. "The James Beard Awards showcase this rich talent on a global stage, and we are grateful that they will continue to call Chicago home and remain in our great state through 2028."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also said the city is excited to continue hosting the awards ceremony for the two more years after this year.

"Our restaurants, chefs, and hospitality workers represent the creativity, diversity, and entrepreneurial spirit that define our city," the mayor said in the release. "Events like the James Beard Awards bring global attention to Chicago's neighborhoods, support local businesses, and celebrate the people who make our food scene so special. As the city which celebrated the most James Beard semifinalists last year, I cannot think of a better choice than Chicago to host this incredible event."

Meanwhile, the following Chicago chefs earned James Beard Award nominations on Tuesday:

Emerging Chef: Bailey Sullivan, Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio, 1020 W. Madison St.

Best Chefs, Great Lakes (Illinois-Indiana-Michigan-Ohio): Norman Fenton, Cariño, 4662 N. Broadway; Jacob Potashnick, Feld, 2018 W. Chicago Ave.

In 2026, James Beard Awards programming will begin with the Media Awards at the Art Institute of Chicago on June 13, then the Impact Awards at The Dalcy, 302 N. Green St., on June 14, and the Restaurant and Chef awards at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 15.