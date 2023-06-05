Watch CBS News
Local News

Chefs, restaurants to be honored during James Beard Awards at Lyric Opera

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

James Beard Awards honoring chefs, restaurants at Lyric Opera
James Beard Awards honoring chefs, restaurants at Lyric Opera 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The James Beard Awards are tonight here in Chicago honoring the top restaurants and chefs across the U.S.

Some Chicago-based restaurants and chefs are nominated.

Nominees include Obelix in River North for best new restaurant, Damarr Brown of Virtue in Hyde Park for emerging chef, and Sepia in West Loop for outstanding hospitality.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will be at the ceremony which starts at 5:30 p.m. at Lyric Opera.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 8:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.