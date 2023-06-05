Chefs, restaurants to be honored during James Beard Awards at Lyric Opera

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The James Beard Awards are tonight here in Chicago honoring the top restaurants and chefs across the U.S.

Some Chicago-based restaurants and chefs are nominated.

Nominees include Obelix in River North for best new restaurant, Damarr Brown of Virtue in Hyde Park for emerging chef, and Sepia in West Loop for outstanding hospitality.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will be at the ceremony which starts at 5:30 p.m. at Lyric Opera.