Over 20 Chicago chefs, restaurants make James Beard Award 2026 semifinalists
The 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists list is out, and more than 20 Chicago restaurants, chefs and bartenders have made the grade.
The final restaurant and chef nominees will be announced on March 31, and the awards will be handed out on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Chicago has semifinalists in almost every major category, and nine semifinalists for Best Chef: Great Lakes.
This is who the James Beard Foundation has recognized so far:
Outstanding Restauranteur
Frank Callero, Joe Flamm and Steven Zaleski of Day Off Group, who own Rose Mary, il Carciofo and BLVD Steakhouse.
Outstanding Chef
Diana Davila of Mi Tocaya Antojeria
Zachary Engel of Galit
Outstanding Restaurant
El Ideas
Kasama
Emerging Chef
Nicola Mlodinow of Class Act
Best New Restaurant
Nadu
Nic & Junior's
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
Courtney Kenyon-Snider of Obelix
Outstanding Hospitality
Daises
Outstanding Wine or Beverage Program
Brasero
Outstanding Bar
Hopleaf Bar
Outstanding Professional for Cocktail Service
Christopher Marty of Best Intentions
Best Chef: Great Lakes
Thai Dang of HaiSous
Danny Espinoza of Santa Masa Tamaleria
Normal Fenton of Cariño
Mari Katsumara and Adam Sindler of SHŌ
Nick Kleutsch and James Sanders of Sanders BBQ Supply Co.
Rishi Kumar and Zubair Mohajir of Mirra
Ben Lustbader and Sarah Mispagel of Loaf Lounge
Jacob Potashnick of Feld
Christopher Jung and Erling We-Bower of Maxwell's Trading