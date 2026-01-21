Watch CBS News
Over 20 Chicago chefs, restaurants make James Beard Award 2026 semifinalists

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

The 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists list is out, and more than 20 Chicago restaurants, chefs and bartenders have made the grade.

The final restaurant and chef nominees will be announced on March 31, and the awards will be handed out on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Chicago has semifinalists in almost every major category, and nine semifinalists for Best Chef: Great Lakes.

This is who the James Beard Foundation has recognized so far:

Outstanding Restauranteur

Frank Callero, Joe Flamm and Steven Zaleski of Day Off Group, who own Rose Mary, il Carciofo and BLVD Steakhouse.

Outstanding Chef

Diana Davila of Mi Tocaya Antojeria
Zachary Engel of Galit

Outstanding Restaurant

El Ideas
Kasama

Emerging Chef

Nicola Mlodinow of Class Act

Best New Restaurant

Nadu
Nic & Junior's

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Courtney Kenyon-Snider of Obelix

Outstanding Hospitality

Daises

Outstanding Wine or Beverage Program

Brasero

Outstanding Bar

Hopleaf Bar

Outstanding Professional for Cocktail Service

Christopher Marty of Best Intentions

Best Chef: Great Lakes

Thai Dang of HaiSous
Danny Espinoza of Santa Masa Tamaleria
Normal Fenton of Cariño
Mari Katsumara and Adam Sindler of SHŌ
Nick Kleutsch and James Sanders of Sanders BBQ Supply Co.
Rishi Kumar and Zubair Mohajir of Mirra
Ben Lustbader and Sarah Mispagel of Loaf Lounge
Jacob Potashnick of Feld
Christopher Jung and Erling We-Bower of Maxwell's Trading

