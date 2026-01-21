Over 20 Chicago chefs, restaurants make James Beard Award 2026 semifinalists

The 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists list is out, and more than 20 Chicago restaurants, chefs and bartenders have made the grade.

The final restaurant and chef nominees will be announced on March 31, and the awards will be handed out on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Chicago has semifinalists in almost every major category, and nine semifinalists for Best Chef: Great Lakes.

This is who the James Beard Foundation has recognized so far:

Outstanding Restauranteur

Frank Callero, Joe Flamm and Steven Zaleski of Day Off Group, who own Rose Mary, il Carciofo and BLVD Steakhouse.

Outstanding Chef

Diana Davila of Mi Tocaya Antojeria

Zachary Engel of Galit

Outstanding Restaurant

El Ideas

Kasama

Emerging Chef

Nicola Mlodinow of Class Act

Best New Restaurant

Nadu

Nic & Junior's

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Courtney Kenyon-Snider of Obelix

Outstanding Hospitality

Daises

Outstanding Wine or Beverage Program

Brasero

Outstanding Bar

Hopleaf Bar

Outstanding Professional for Cocktail Service

Christopher Marty of Best Intentions

Best Chef: Great Lakes

Thai Dang of HaiSous

Danny Espinoza of Santa Masa Tamaleria

Normal Fenton of Cariño

Mari Katsumara and Adam Sindler of SHŌ

Nick Kleutsch and James Sanders of Sanders BBQ Supply Co.

Rishi Kumar and Zubair Mohajir of Mirra

Ben Lustbader and Sarah Mispagel of Loaf Lounge

Jacob Potashnick of Feld

Christopher Jung and Erling We-Bower of Maxwell's Trading