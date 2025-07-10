Attorneys seek mental health exam for Streamwood, Illinois man charged with killing 2 sisters

Lawyer for man charged with killing sisters asks for mental health exam

Lawyer for man charged with killing sisters asks for mental health exam

Lawyer for man charged with killing sisters asks for mental health exam

Attorneys for the man accused of stabbing his two sisters to death in Streamwood, Illinois, are asking for a mental health exam to determine if he's mentally fit to stand trial.

Jalonie Jenkins, 25, was arrested last month and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of his sisters, 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins and 10-year-old Eyani Jones.

He has since been formally indicted on six counts of first-degree murder, and at an arraignment hearing on Thursday, his lawyer requested a behavioral clinical exam to determine his sanity at the time of the killings and his mental fitness to stand trial.

Officials have said he stabbed and killed his two sisters in front of other children.

A neighbor, whose daughter was a close friend of Jones, said her daughter was on the phone with the victims when she heard a commotion from inside the home. She said the last thing her daughter heard was Janiya saying, "Don't kill the kids."

The neighbor said shortly after, two other kids who were inside the home came over to say their two sisters were dead.

Police found Jenkins' vehicle in Redmond Park in Bensenville as they searched a retention pond.

Police and prosecutors have not revealed an alleged motive for the killings.