Woman charged with attacking 4 people with glass bottle in downtown Chicago

A woman has been charged with attacking four people with a glass bottle on Tuesday morning in the Loop in downtown Chicago.

Jada Beatty, 26, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated battery to a transit passenger, and two counts of aggravated battery to a victim over the age of 60.

Police said, around 10 a.m., she hit two women, ages 19 and 31, in the head with a glass bottle while on a CTA Red Line train near the Lake Street station. The younger woman suffered a large contusion on her forehead, and the older woman suffered a cut. The older woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A short time later, Beatty also attacked a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, a husband and wife, at the Macy's store on State Street. According to an arrest report, she hit the man multiple times in the head with a glass bottle, and when his wife tried to pull her away, she hit the woman in the face with an open hand. Both victims suffered bruising, but did not go to the hospital.

Around 10:40 a.m., officers located Beatty at 160 N. Wabash Av., and after the victims identified her as their attacker, she was taken into custody.

At her first court appearance on Wednesday, Beatty was ordered held in jail while she awaits trial, according to court records. She is due back in court on Friday.