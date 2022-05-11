8 wounded in two shootings overnight in Jackson Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Eight people were wounded in two shootings overnight in Jackson Park.

The first shooting happened when two men in an SUV opened fire around 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Richards Avenue.

According to police, six people were shot, including two men and four women. The ages of the victims range from 21 to 37 years old.

On the first “summer-like” week of the year, two mass shootings in less than 24 hours in Chicago On Tuesday: ▪️6 shot in Jackson Park around 10:30pm

A 37-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Another woman, 29, was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in serious condition.

Police are searching for the shooters.

That was the second mass shooting in Chicago on Tuesday. Five people were shot less than six miles away in Back of the Yards on Tuesday afternoon. One was killed, two were in critical condition, and two were stabilized.

Police said the victims were all standing outside when a stolen red Mazda pulled up – and an unspecified number of people got out, pulled guns, and shot them all.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the left side of his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About an hour after the shooting on Richards Avenue in Jackson Park, a man and a woman were wounded in a shooting in the 6500 block of South Promontory Drive, near Jackson Park Harbor and La Rabida Children's Hospital

Police said a 30-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were outside when a man started shooting at them. The woman was shot in the leg, and taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition. The man was shot in the torso, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition.