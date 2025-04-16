Jackson Park cherry blossoms nearing 2025 peak bloom in Chicago

The cherry blossoms in Chicago's Jackson Park are nearing their 2025 peak bloom.

The Chicago Park District said there have been 20 new cherry blossom trees planted at Jackson Park since the last full bloom in 2020.

The trees are expected to reach full bloom by the end of April. The park district said most of the trees have moved into bud stage four, and full blossoms are expected in five to 10 days.

The trees on the south end of the park, including the oldest "mother tree," have already reach stage five to six, which is when many, if not nearly all, of the buds have opened and the tree is in bloom.

Most of the other pink blossom trees are at stage four, in which buds are opening and flowers are becoming visible, approaching stage five, depending on their proximity to the water in the Columbia Basin, the park district said.

Most of the white "snow goose" trees are in stages two to three in which their buds are just beginning to open, according to the park district.

How long do cherry blossoms last?

The cherry blossoms' full bloom is spectacular but short; full bloom lasts only three to five days, depending on the weather. Then the flower petals will start to fall.

Cherry blossoms at the Museum of Science and Industry

The first batch of Jackson Park's cherry blossom trees were planted in 2013, commemorating the 120th anniversary of the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition. Another 50 trees were added in the following three years by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Chicago in honor of the 50th anniversary of the relationship between Chicago and Japan.

The park district planted 34 more cherry blossom trees bordering the Museum of Science and Industry steps in 2022, but it will likely take several seasons for them to acclimate and begin blooming.