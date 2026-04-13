Jaafar Jackson, members of Jackson 5 appear at special screening of "Michael" in Gary, Indiana

A little bit of Hollywood came to Gary, Indiana, on Monday night for a special screening of one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

A free screening of the Michael Jackson biopic, simply titled "Michael," brought out residents and the star of the film.

Outside West Side High, the line stretched far. Youngsters and the young at heart were there to represent at the screening of the motion picture biopic, capturing the life of the city's biggest star.

"Growing up in Gary, I just wanted to come see what they was talking about with this movie. They've had so many MJ movies, so maybe this is different," an attendee said.

This one is different.

Michael's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrays his uncle in his acting debut.

"I really hope they feel the love and the artistry that he had," Jaafar said.

The movie premiere brings a little bit of Hollywood to Gary. The star of the film and members of the Jackson 5 all walked the red carpet. For the Jackson brothers, it was a return home.

"It's a pleasure to be back here. This is where it all started, you know, as little kids trying to follow their dream in life," said Marlon Jackson.

"If you want to do something that's positive driven and you remain steadfast in that, never quite," said Jackie Jackson.

Having this premiere at the only high school in Gary was intentional, and city leaders hope youngsters growing up there can recognize that greatness comes from the city. Mayor Eddie Meltoon wants to build on the momentum.

"We've been building that relationship with the Jackson family. We have a few things in the cooker," Melton said. "I'm not going to say what we're working on, but I would say it's something I believe the entire community is going to be proud of, especially around the timing of our convention center we're getting ready to build."

The Jacksons and Michael are undeniably the gems of Gary, and nephew Jaafar expressed the honor it was to be chosen for this epic role.

"It's very ... surreal. It's an experience of a lifetime that I'll never forget, and to be able to tell the story in a cinematic way like this and not only tell it but be here back in Gary, where it all started for them."

And where the love for Michael and the Jacksons lives on.