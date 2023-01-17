Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: It'll be cloudy tonight

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy skies
Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy skies 02:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Low clouds are locked in place for awhile.

The storm system for tomorrow is expected to track from Kansas City to Milwaukee. This path would keep heavy snow bands north of the track for much of Wisconsin.

We will see rain arrive late day tomorrow, possible to see a few wet snowflakes mix into the picture. Staying wet through the night and Thursday.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. LOW 34.

WEDNESDAY: LATE DAY RAIN. HIGH 40.

THURSDAY: RAIN. HIGH 42.

Mary Kay Kleist
First published on January 17, 2023 / 1:23 PM

