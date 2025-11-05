Watch CBS News
Itasca police seek public's help in locating missing endangered man last seen at nursing center

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Itasca police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered man last seen on Tuesday.

Police said John Neal, 76, walked away from the Forest View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center located at 535 S. Elm St. just before 10:30 p.m.

He is described as  6-feet-1, weighing 185 pounds, with gray and brown hair and blue eyes.

missing john neal
John Neal, 76, was last seen Tuesday night at the Forest View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Itasca Police Department

Police said Neal was previously admitted to a medical facility after being found disoriented. 

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for John Neal and to immediately report any sightings or relevant door/yard camera video footage.

Anyone with information, including any sightings or camera footage of his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately or contact the Itasca Police Department at 630-773-1004.

