Itasca police seek public's help in locating missing endangered man last seen at nursing center
Itasca police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered man last seen on Tuesday.
Police said John Neal, 76, walked away from the Forest View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center located at 535 S. Elm St. just before 10:30 p.m.
He is described as 6-feet-1, weighing 185 pounds, with gray and brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said Neal was previously admitted to a medical facility after being found disoriented.
Residents are asked to be on the lookout for John Neal and to immediately report any sightings or relevant door/yard camera video footage.
Anyone with information, including any sightings or camera footage of his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately or contact the Itasca Police Department at 630-773-1004.