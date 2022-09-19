'It hurts': Chicago Bears offense and defense reassess after 27-10 loss in Green Bay

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears showed some punch to start off their primetime showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears actually had the lead after a quarter, before being outscored 24-3 the rest of the way.

The Packers literally ran roughshod over the Bears with a 200-yard rushing performance.

"We got to do a better job tackling, doing a better job setting edges, filling holes, really top to bottom," said cornerback Jaylon Johnson. "I don't think it was anything that they did or had. I thought it was all us really."

The Bears offense simply couldn't respond once Green Bay started scoring touchdowns.

Quarterback Justin Fields and company managed just 10 points and after their touchdown drive on their opening series, didn't get another first down until halfway through the third quarter.

"I see the guys in the locker room every day," Fields said. "I see how much work they put in, so just coming out with a disappointing loss like this, it hurts, but we just got to respond."

It's a disappointing follow-up after a great season-opening win and the Bears felt every bit of it the sting.

"We just got to come out and start fast and we got to tackle better. We got to get the ball out, got to get on top of our keys, myself included," said safety Eddie Jackson. "There's a lot of plays that I feel we could have done a lot better at … we'll see (Green Bay) down the line."